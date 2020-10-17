Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10272020 Louisville Postal

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
10272020 Louisville Postal

10272020 Louisville Postal

A postal Worker in Louisville faces federal charges after over one hundred ballots were found in the trash

Coverage white former usps employee facing federal charges louisville in louisville---a former u-s-p-s employee is facing federal charges after more than 10 absentee ballots were found in a dumpster in louisville.

The u-s attorney's office says deshawn bojgere admitted he was responsbile for discarding them..

Hes now charged with the delay or destruction of mail.

If convicted-- he faces no more than 5 years in prison..a 250-thousand dollar fine..and a year of supervised release after a serving the sentence.

111 absentee ballots..headed to voters to be filled out... and hundreds of pieces of other mail were all dumped.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

cody_brock19

𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐤 RT @k105radio: Federal charges for former Louisville U.S. Postal Service employee who tossed mail in dumpster https://t.co/WQz3nUaRyk 41 minutes ago

k105radio

K105 Radio Federal charges for former Louisville U.S. Postal Service employee who tossed mail in dumpster https://t.co/WQz3nUaRyk 45 minutes ago

Diane_1024

Diane 🇺🇸 Johnson 🇺🇸 RT @AmericaFirstPAC: A United States Postal Service employee in Louisville, Kentucky is no longer employed and could face federal charges a… 4 hours ago

LAnon618

LauraAnn “The mail, found in a construction dumpster on Galene Drive in Louisville, included approximately 111 general elect… https://t.co/bdw51e8YIW 10 hours ago

NichvegasDem

☠Dr. Joanie Bananas 🍌 Bojgere admitted to throwing away mail in a Louisville dumpster, according to the release. He is no longer employed… https://t.co/UvQVFlwtup 11 hours ago

TomCaudillHL

Tom Caudill RT @heraldleader: Former postal worker in Louisville charged for allegedly dumping absentee ballots https://t.co/FxJVvJigkw 12 hours ago

potenspuella

Ἀληκτώ/Ink-Stained Amazon RT @PaulaVasan: USPS: DOES IT DELIVER? We put the U.S. Postal Service to the test, mailing hundreds of letters around #Louisville to invest… 13 hours ago

PaulaVasan

Paula Vasan USPS: DOES IT DELIVER? We put the U.S. Postal Service to the test, mailing hundreds of letters around #Louisville t… https://t.co/5mqZ1necfl 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Absentee ballots found in dumpster 10.16.20 [Video]

Absentee ballots found in dumpster 10.16.20

A Louisville postal worker is out of a job after being accused of dumping absentee ballots in the garbage.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Absentee ballots found in dumpster [Video]

Absentee ballots found in dumpster

A Louisville postal worker is out of a job after being accused of dumping absentee ballots in the garbage.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished