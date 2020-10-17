10272020 Louisville Postal

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 8 minutes ago

A postal Worker in Louisville faces federal charges after over one hundred ballots were found in the trash

Coverage white former usps employee facing federal charges louisville in louisville---a former u-s-p-s employee is facing federal charges after more than 10 absentee ballots were found in a dumpster in louisville.

The u-s attorney's office says deshawn bojgere admitted he was responsbile for discarding them..

Hes now charged with the delay or destruction of mail.

If convicted-- he faces no more than 5 years in prison..a 250-thousand dollar fine..and a year of supervised release after a serving the sentence.

111 absentee ballots..headed to voters to be filled out... and hundreds of pieces of other mail were all dumped.