Absentee ballots found in dumpster 10.16.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

A Louisville postal worker is out of a job after being accused of dumping absentee ballots in the garbage.

a postal service worker in louisville is out of a job.... after being accused of throwing away more than 100 absentee ballots.

more than 100 ballots found in dumpster louisville the u.s. postal service says someone found 112 absentee ballots and two political mailers in a dumpster near jeffersontown thursday morning.

The agency says the ballots were not filled out and were all delivered to the affected voters by the end of the day.

Though the postmaster general says incidents like this are rare... the head of the jefferson county board of elections says it's difficult for those working hard to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

nore ghibaudy jefferson county board of elections "we don't need that for louisville.

We don't need that for the louisville post office, and we don't need that for the voters either.

It's very discouraging."

more than 100 ballots found in dumpster louisville the postmaster general says the fired employee could face