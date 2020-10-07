AG denies juror request

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 weeks ago

General is reversing course... saying he does not want a juror who served on the grand jury in the breonna taylor case to publicly discuss the case.

L3: abc 36 news white attorney general denies juror's request to speak about breonna taylor case today.... cameron filed a motion in jefferson circuit court... arguing that grand jury testimony should remain secret.

A judge gave cameron until today to respond to the juror's request to be allowed to speak publicly about the proceedings.

The anonymous juror is requesting to speak freely about the case... accusing cameron of using the jurors as quote: "a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility" for the decision not to charge any of the three louisville police officers for taylor's death.

Cameron originally said he did not object to the juror's request.

