Murder Suspect Arrested, Community Demands Justice

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 7 minutes ago

An evansville man was arrested earlier this morning for his role in a 2014 fairfield illinois murder - 15-year-old megan nichols remains were found in a wayne county field -- years after she was reported missing.

44news reporter tyler druin has been digging into the newly released details.

"i'm about four hours away from the family, these are really good people, as you can expect they have been totally devastated" investigators have been working megan nichols case for six long years.

The 15 year old suddenly went missing from her fairfield, illinois home in 20-14.

"i think its great that they locked someone up, that deserved to be locked up, and got someone off the street that needed to be off the street so he cant hurt anyone else" nichols was last seen july third -- 2014.

She was considered a missing person for years.... in december 20-17 human remains were found on a farm in rural wayne county- later identified as the 15 year old "i dont think megan deserved this, nobody deserves to die" according to court records this man- 24 year brodey murbarger- met nichols online- detectives say the man could be an internet predator "you;re going to get what you deserve, you can rest assure that justice will be served" in late september a wayne county grand jury indicted murbarger- on several first degree murder charges- home invasion - criminal confinement of a body- and sexual abuse of a minor- "this is a good family, they need this to help them continue the healing process, they will never be totally healed" murbarger was arrested outside of his workplace in evansville early wednesday morning- right now it is unclear as to what evidence led police and special agents to the 24 year old man.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the suspect's apartment earlier wednesday- "my heart goes out to her mom.

I wish them all the best, finally justice will be served and they can put this all behind them" in fairfield - tyler druin 44news.

Murbarger is being held in the vanderburgh county jail waiting extradition back to wayne county- where he will face getting out and about today--