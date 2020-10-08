Tehama County moves back to purple tier after spike in COVID-19 cases.

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 days ago

Tehama County has moved back into the most restrictive tier due to the county seeing an increase in Coronavirus cases every week.

Tehama county reported 17 new coronavirus cases today - bringing the total to 660.

545 recoveries, 7 deaths, 7 hospitalized, 11,362 negative tests because tehama county is now in the purple tier... businesses like gyms and restaurants cannot operate indoors.

Action news now reporter dani masten is live in red bluff, dani how is the community handling the new restrictions?

People and business owners i spoke with are very frustrated.

Restaurants like guadalarja are worried the new restrictions (walk to the door) will force them to shut their doors for good.

Guadalarja in red bluff is having to close its dinning room once again& marco rincon works here at his families restaurant he is outraged!

Marco rincon/server at his family owned restaurant guadalajara "furious, furious, because i mean, we come to work to make money and we can't do that.

Marco says his families business was already taking a financial hit and now can count on.

And action news now also spoke with the manager at tremont caé who says they are also very frustrated with being in the purple tier again.