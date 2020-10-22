Back to business in Shasta County as Covid-19 restrictions go from purple back to red
Many citizens breathe a sigh of relief as the state of California rolls back Covid-19 restrictions in Shasta County.
But first tonight - it's back to business in shasta county - and rolling back to the red tier.
The state approved to place the county back in the less restrictive tier.
Under this tier, businesses like: movie theaters... restaurants... and museums can open back indoors with limited capacity.
Most people there think this a step in the right direction.
Im positive and optimistic about it, hopefully we stay in the right direction and i'm glad because i like to be able to go to restaurants and sit inside earlier this week: shasta county was placed in the purple tier.
Tehama county reported 13 new cases today.
Plumas 5 more cases for a total of 68.
Siskyou saw five cases as well.
