Back to business in Shasta County as Covid-19 restrictions go from purple back to red

Many citizens breathe a sigh of relief as the state of California rolls back Covid-19 restrictions in Shasta County.

But first tonight - it's back to business in shasta county - and rolling back to the red tier.

The state approved to place the county back in the less restrictive tier.

Under this tier, businesses like: movie theaters... restaurants... and museums can open back indoors with limited capacity.

Most people there think this a step in the right direction.

Im positive and optimistic about it, hopefully we stay in the right direction and i'm glad because i like to be able to go to restaurants and sit inside earlier this week: shasta county was placed in the purple tier.

Tehama county reported 13 new cases today.

Plumas 5 more cases for a total of 68.

Siskyou saw five cases as well.

