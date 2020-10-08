Broadway Theatre League of Huntsville giving front porch performances

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

The broadway theater league of huntsville is offering front porch performances to give to friends and family during this pandemic.

The league's executive director said the idea came after someone close to the league died from coronavirus.

Before her death - the group stood by her and sang songs and danced to keep her happy.

The routines are meant to make anyone happy and can be bought on the league's website.

Executive director andrew willmon told us they don't keep it limited just to front porches or neighborhoods... "andrew willmon, executive director of btl we can also do things for companies, senior centers, or just think about your friends, your family... maybe there's a birthday happening or an anniversary.

What a great way to say 'we love you.

We miss you" and give them something that will lift up their lives," right now... they're only performaning for the month of october to see how well the community takes to it.