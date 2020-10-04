Global  
 

Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:15s
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record

Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan TimesSunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm.

She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last on September 29.

Watch the full video for more details.


AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar slammed BJP after Hathras police registered a case against him. This comes after the Delhi AAP MLA had gone to meet Hathras victim's family on October 4. Police said that Kumar, who had tested positive on September 29, has been booked under Epidemic Act. In a self-made video, Kumar claimed that he visited Hathras after he had tested negative. Earlier, the AAP MLA from Kondli constituency announced that he had tested positive. Taking to Twitter, Kumar had said that he would stay at home in isolation. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered SIT probe into Hathras incident. The time given to SIT to submit their report to CM has been extended by 10 days. The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. Police informed that all four accused in the case have been arrested.

After the Supreme Court sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government over the security provided to the Hathras victim’s family, UP police has provided two policemen for to protect each family member of the victim. Late last night, ADG Moradabad met the victim’s family members and assured them about their security. This comes after the nudge from the SC and the continuous demand of the opposition parties. Opposition parties have said that the victim’s family members are being intimidated and the state government machinery is standing behind the accused and not the victim. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had sought a report from the UP government over security of the victim’s family and witnesses. An under fire Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it wanted an apex court-monitored CBI inquiry into the Hathras horror. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi''s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated at night near her home on September 30, despite protests from her family. Watch the full video for all the details.

The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it about the steps taken to ensure security of the family of the victims and the witnesses in the case. The Yogi Adityanath government alleged that a conspiracy was underway to defame it on social media. The Uttar Pradesh government also said that the hurried cremation of the victim’s body was done because of intelligence reports warning of possible large scale violence. Meanwhile, the UP police also arrested four people with alleged links to PFI this morning while they were on their way to Hathras. However, the Kerala Body Union of Working Journalists said that one of those arrested is a reporter and demanded his release. A Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. Yogi Adityanath government has been facing fire over the incident from opposition parties that are demanding his resignation. Watch the full video for all the details.

Saqib Saleem talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about facing hate online. He says freedom of expression doesn’t allow a person to abuse from behind the screen but about sharing a point of view. He has a message for all those who have been abusing his family.

Saqib Saleem talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his new show Crackdown, his shirtless scenes and shooting amid coronavirus pandemic. He also shares his views on the insider-outsider debate.

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools; US President Donald Trump back at White House, with Covid. Watch the full video for more.

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; India’s Covid active cases hit first-ever plateau; govt targeting 400-500 million vaccine doses by July ’21; Mecca reopens after curbs over covid-19. Watch the full video for more.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who did nothing since 1947 are still trying to divide the nation on caste and communal lines. CM Yogi said that people who have been plotting to create unrest will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. Yogi said that his government had done good work against the Covid pandemic and said that those who were hiding in their house during the lockdown are now back to plotting unrest. The Chief Minister’s attack comes after opposition parties have cornered his government over the alleged gangrape, death and hurried cremation of a Dalit girl in Hathras. Many leaders including Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh and others have visited the victim’s family in the past week. Watch the full video for all the details.

A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died during treatment after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh. While speaking to ANI on October 06, Hathras SP, Vineet Jaiswal said, "A minor girl belonging to Jatoyi village of Sadabad area in Hathras was allegedly raped 15-20 days ago by her minor cousin, who is mentally unstable, during her stay in Aligarh. Victim passed away yesterday (October 05) during treatment and was cremated by her family." "A case has been registered under various sections against girl's minor cousin at Iglas Police Station in Aligarh district. Accused has been arrested and produced in a Juvenile court by Aligarh Police and they are taking further action in this case," SP added.

Uttar Pradesh has not even recovered from Hathras and Bulandshahr gang rape case, and another rape incident took place in Aligarh. A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village under limits of Khair Police Station. According to Aligarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel, "The girl is admitted to a hospital and is stable. We have registered an FIR and will nab the accused soon."

