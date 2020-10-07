Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Van Halen's death brings awareness of throat cancer, local survivor shares what you should know

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Van Halen's death brings awareness of throat cancer, local survivor shares what you should know

Van Halen's death brings awareness of throat cancer, local survivor shares what you should know

At 65-years-old, legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen’s death rocked the music world.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Liszewski breaks silence after his death [Video]

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Liszewski breaks silence after his death

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Liszewski breaks silence after his death

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:36Published
Hollywood Remembers Eddie Van Halen | THR News [Video]

Hollywood Remembers Eddie Van Halen | THR News

Eddie Van Halen's death from cancer at the age of 65 has shaken up Hollywood and the music industry, with numerous stars quickly taking to social media to pay tribute to the legendary guitarist.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:28Published
Nikki Sixx & Lenny Kravitz lead celebrity tributes to Eddie Van Halen [Video]

Nikki Sixx & Lenny Kravitz lead celebrity tributes to Eddie Van Halen

Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Lenny Kravitz are leading the tributes to rock legend Eddie Van Halen following his death from throat cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published