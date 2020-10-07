|
|
|
Trump Returns To Oval Office, Says It's A "Blessing From God" That He Got COVID-19
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Trump Returns To Oval Office, Says It's A "Blessing From God" That He Got COVID-19
President Trump has returned to the Oval Office, less than one week after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President *Donald Trump* tweeted another video recorded in front of the White House Wednesday...
Mediaite - Published
Also reported by •Daily Record
|
President Trump says his COVID diagnosis was a blessing from God in disguise ... and he wants the...
TMZ.com - Published
|
Trump says in new video shot outside White House that his Covid-19 infection was ‘a blessing from...
Upworthy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Donald Trump hails virus treatment
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited an experimental drug treatmentwith helping his recovery from Covid-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a“blessing in disguise" for the nation's..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published
|
|
|