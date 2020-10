Highlights of 2020 vice presidential debate Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Highlights of 2020 vice presidential debate Wednesday marked the first and only debate between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE...MIKE PENCE AND KAMALA HARRISGOING TOE-TO-TOE...AND BEFORE WE GET LOCALREACTION TO THE DEBATE..LET'S CHECK-IN WITH ABC'SZOHREEN SHAH IN SALT LAKE CITYWITH SOME OF TONIGHT'SHIGHLIGHTS..SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS AND VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE FACED OFFAT THE FIRST AND ONLY VICEPRESIDENTIAL DEBATE.SEPARATED BY 12 FEET AND 2PLEXIGLASS BARRIERS, SPARRINGOVER THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'SHANDLING OVER THE CORONAVIRUSHARRIS: "THEY KNEW AND THEYCOVERED IT UP.THE PRESIDENT SAID IT WAS AHOAX" BUT VICE PRESIDENT PENCEMAKING THE CASE THAT THE VIRUSWOULD HAVE BEEN FAR WORSE HADIT NOT BEEN FOR PRESIDENTTRUMP'S ACTIONS PENCE:"PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP DIDWHAT NO OTHER AMERICANPRESIDENT HAD DONE.HE SUSPENDED ALL TRAVEL FROMCHINA THE SECOND LARGESTECONOMY IN THE WORLD.JOE BIDEN OPPOSED THATDECISION" AT MOMENTS, THEDEBATE GROWING TENSE -- NATS:I'M SPEAKING I'M SPEAKING" LETME FINISH.THE MODERATOR PRESSING THE VICEPRESIDENT - THE HEAD OF THECOVID TASK FORCE - ABOUT WHATAPPEARED TO HAVE BEEN A SUPERSPREADER EVENT AT THE WHITEHOUSE -WHERE TRUMP APPEAREDDAYS BEFORE HE TESTED POSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS PENCE:"MANY OF THE PEOPLE WHO AT THATEVENT WERE TESTED FOR THECORONAVIRUS AND IT WAS ANOUTDOOR EVENT" HARRISFIGHTING BACK - SAYING THETRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S ACTIONSHAVE BEEN INCOMPETENTHARRIS: WHATEVER THE VICEPRESIDENT IS CLAIMING THEADMINISTRATION HAS DONE,CLEARLY IT HASN'T WORKED.WHEN YOU'RE LOOKING AT OVER210,000 DEAD BODIES IN OURCOUNTRY HARRIS AND PENCEALSO SPARING OVER TRUMP'STAXES HARRIS: "WE NOW KNOWTRUMP OWES AND IS IN DEBT FOR400 MILLION DOLLARS..AND THATMEANS YOU OWE SOMEONE MONEY"PENCE: "THE PRESIDENT HAS SAIDTHOSE PUBLIC REPORTS ARE NOTPAINT THE OTHER AS BEING MOREHURTFUL TOAMERICAN FAMILIES: HARRIS: YOUHAVE DONALD TRUMP WHO MEASURESTHE STRENGTH OF THE ECONOMYBASED ON HOW RICH PEOPLE AREDOING.PENCE: JOE BIDEN SAYS DEMOCRACYIS ON THE BALLOT.THE AMERICAN ECONOMY, THEAMERICAN COMEBACK IS ON THEBALLOT.TAG: BOTH THE MEN AT THE TOP OFTHE TICKET WEIGHING IN AS WELLDONALD TRUMP TWEETING MIKEPENCE IS DOING GREAT SHE IS AGAFF MACHINE BIDEN WEIGHING INALSO SAYING KAMALA HARRIS ISSHOWING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WHYI CHOSE HER AS A RUNNING MATESHES SMART SHE?S EXPERIENCEDAND SHE?LL MAKE AN INCREDIBLEVICE PRESIDENT ZS ABC NEWS SALTLAKE CITYTONIGHT'S DEBATE WAS CLOSELYWATCHED BY SUPPORTERS OF BOTH