Anti-government protests in Israel as lockdown is extended

Footage shows protests in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday evening (October 6).

Residents defied coronavirus lockdown restrictions to show their anger towards the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Demonstrators branded him a "dictator" over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic while others held banners reading “Oppressor!

Resign!” The unrest came after the government extended a state of emergency imposed last week for a further seven days.