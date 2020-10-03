Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan talked exclusively to Euronews on Wednesday about the flare-up of deadly violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Watch live from 19h30 CESTView on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 21:31Published
Poland says it is fining Russia's Gazprom $7.6 bln for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without its permission, adding to political disputes over a project that Washington says will leave western Europe too dependent on Moscow for energy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Opposition groups in Kyrgyzstan said they had seized power in the strategically important Central Asian country on Tuesday. It's claimed they've taken control of government buildings in the capital during protests over a recent parliamentary election. Adam Reed reports.