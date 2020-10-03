Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:53s - Published
Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Azeri representatives heading to Geneva and Armenians to Moscow as France, Russia and the US increase efforts to end fighting.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Watch: Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews [Video]

Watch: Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan talked exclusively to Euronews on Wednesday about the flare-up of deadly violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Watch live from 19h30 CESTView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 21:31Published
Half of Karabakh population displaced as Putin says 'tragedy' must end [Video]

Half of Karabakh population displaced as Putin says 'tragedy' must end

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:44Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Hopes of a ceasefire fading amid flare-up of violence [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Hopes of a ceasefire fading amid flare-up of violence

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:10Published

Armenians Armenians Ethnic group native to the Armenian Highlands

Canada halts sale of drone gear to Turkey over alleged use in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ankara dubs it 'double standards'

 Canada has halted sales of drone sensors to Turkey over fears they could be used to help Baku fight Armenians in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. Ankara responded by..
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:42Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:32Published

What is Turkey’s agenda using Syrian fighters globally?

 Evidence continues to build of the war crimes of Turkish-backed groups in northern Syria, and now the deployment of other Turkish-backed groups to Libya and..
WorldNews

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream [Video]

Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream

Poland says it is fining Russia's Gazprom $7.6 bln for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without its permission, adding to political disputes over a project that Washington says will leave western Europe too dependent on Moscow for energy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Putin notes Biden's "anti-Russian" remarks, gloats over missile test

 Russian leader says he's "used to" U.S. criticism but hopes Biden would advance arms treaty talks, as Moscow claims a hypersonic missile test.
CBS News
Kyrgyzstan's disputed election threatens revolt [Video]

Kyrgyzstan's disputed election threatens revolt

Opposition groups in Kyrgyzstan said they had seized power in the strategically important Central Asian country on Tuesday. It's claimed they've taken control of government buildings in the capital during protests over a recent parliamentary election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published

Was poisoned by Russian authorities as they saw me as a 'threat', says Alexei Navalny

 MOSCOW: Kremlin critic said he believed Russia's intelligence services had poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead..
WorldNews

Tweets about this