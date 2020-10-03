Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream



Poland says it is fining Russia's Gazprom $7.6 bln for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without its permission, adding to political disputes over a project that Washington says will leave western Europe too dependent on Moscow for energy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28