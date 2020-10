What is QAnon and why is it so dangerous? – video explainer Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 06:23s - Published 1 week ago What is QAnon and why is it so dangerous? – video explainer Donald Trump has referred to QAnon followers as 'people who love our country' - while to the FBI they are considered a potential domestic terror threat. The Guardian US technology reporter Julia Carrie Wong explains the roots - and rise - of QAnon, the unfounded conspiracy theory that emerged in the US in 2017, and is now spreading across the world. 0

