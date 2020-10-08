Indonesian police arrested a group of high school students near West Sumatra Provincial People's Representative Council (DPRD) office in Padang City on Thursday (October 8).

High school students arrested by police at protest against 'omnibus law' on jobs in Indonesia

According to local media, the students were arrested on suspicion of participating in the "omnibus law" demonstration before being taken to Padang City Police Headquarters.

Footage shows the students being led to a police car and driven away.

The Job Creation Bill, which amends 79 existing laws, was passed on Monday but protesters are worried that the "omnibus law" will hurt workers and the environment.