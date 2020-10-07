Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive for COVID-19

Environmental activists have climbed on to the Scottish Parliament building ina protest against fossil fuels. Three members of Extinction Rebellion Scotlanddraped a banner reading “Choose Oil or Choose Life” from an overhang above thepublic entrance to Holyrood.The entrance has been closed to the public forsome time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and access to the building is currentlythrough other routes.
