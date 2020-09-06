Extinction Rebellion activists climb on top of Scottish Parliament

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Environmental activists have climbed on to the Scottish Parliament building ina protest against fossil fuels.

Three members of Extinction Rebellion Scotlanddraped a banner reading “Choose Oil or Choose Life” from an overhang above thepublic entrance to Holyrood.The entrance has been closed to the public forsome time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and access to the building is currentlythrough other routes.


Extinction Rebellion protest on Scottish Parliament roof

Extinction Rebellion protest on Scottish Parliament roof Activists draped a banner reading Choose Oil or Choose Life as they challenged the government to move...
