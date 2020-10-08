Arjun Mathur Talks About The Hypocrisy In Bollywood.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and actor Richa Chadha have wished for the good health of cricket veteran Kapil Dev, who suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday. The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including celebrities from the film industry. Khan, who owns the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team, wrote on Twitter, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir."Singh, who is portraying Dev in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", said the veteran cricketer embodies "strength and resilience". "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience. Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man," he added."Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev!" tweeted Chadha. Also wishing Dev good health were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Dipannita Sharma.
Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued notices to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before cops next week to record their statements in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, an official said. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court had on Saturday ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to Ranaut's and her sister's tweets and other statements. On the directions of the court, Bandra Police had registered a First Information Report against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention), the police official said.
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out "victorious" from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this journey. The 61-year-old actor shared the news in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children's birthday, Shaahran and Iqra who turned 10 today. "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and well being of our family," Sanjay Dutt said.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was spotted in Juhu. He kept his look cool and completed it with 'essential' mask. Actor Kriti Sanon looked hot in clover green tube top and pants as she was spotted outside a salon. Timeless beauty Sushmita Sen was snapped with beau Rohman Shawl outside a clinic. Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Versova in casual look. Urvashi Rautela was snapped outside a salon and she looked beautiful as always in her black outfit. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was clicked in his car while leaving from a restaurant in Bandra.