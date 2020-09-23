Prince launches £50m 'Earthshot Prize'Prince William has launched a Nobel-style environmental award with a £50m prize fund for tackling the climate crisis.
Prince William tells Sir David Attenborough about the Earthshot PrizePrince William launched the Earthshot Prize, which will give away £50m over 10 years to projects which help solve some of the biggest global problems. The duke has said he wants to inspire positivity..
Prince William: 'Fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose'Prince William has a renewed "sense of purpose" since becoming a dad, with environmental conservation at the top of his agenda