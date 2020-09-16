Power outages continue after storm

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 minute ago

Crews from NYSEG and National Grid continue to restore power after storms ripped through the region Wednesday afternoon.

Clean up the mess and restore power from storms that ripped through the region.

Power for ((some(( may not be restored until ((tonight.(( between national grid....and nyseg.... there are arnd 950homy thout power rig now.

Inoneida cr 11-hundred without power.

Andinn 36-hundred.

Rit now, powerestor.

This here was oxrd road innew he house.

Oxford road was cled for hours.

It'back open nowover.

Just north orichfieldsprings o.

This ion sheridan roa... the wind so strong there it took the met of of thibarn.

Thee person who owns this home sashee this.

I'm really thankful for a moment i thought everythingwas s every building on this property because it really looked like... i've never sesuc.

There were wires down allvthat a said it looked like a war zone.

In