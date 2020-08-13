Global  
 

Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges

Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes.

Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch, PrinceWilliam said he had been inspired to take on environmental causes by the Dukeof Edinburgh and Prince of Wales.

Prince Philip was closely involved with theWorld Wildlife Fund for several decades, and Prince Charles has often spokenabout his concern over climate change.


