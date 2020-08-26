Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hubble Captures Hundreds of Baby Stars in Stunning Stellar Nursery

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Hubble Captures Hundreds of Baby Stars in Stunning Stellar Nursery

Hubble Captures Hundreds of Baby Stars in Stunning Stellar Nursery

Take a look at the blue and fiery orange swirls that show the spot where hundreds of stars just formed.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Astronomers Have Detected the Youngest Baby Planets We've Ever Seen [Video]

Astronomers Have Detected the Youngest Baby Planets We've Ever Seen

“If planet formation in the disc of IRS 63 has already begun, then it is probable that planets and protostars grow and evolve together from early times,” wrote researchers from the Max Planck..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:11Published
Hubble Captures Amazing 'Stellar Snowflakes' [Video]

Hubble Captures Amazing 'Stellar Snowflakes'

The ESA/NASA Hubble Space telescope captured the globular cluster's stunning array of twinkling stars, weighing 1.6 million times the mass of our sun. There are about 150 globular clusters in the Milky..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:15Published
Stunning Image Shows Magnetic Rivers Feeding Baby Stars [Video]

Stunning Image Shows Magnetic Rivers Feeding Baby Stars

Researchers found young stars are surrounded by magnetic structures, pulling dust and gas from molecular clouds into them like a conveyor belt.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:18Published