Roads were destroyed by floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Quang Tri, Vietnam.

Roads destroyed after floods and landslide caused by heavy rains in Vietnam

Roads were destroyed by floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Quang Tri, Vietnam.

In the video, captured on October 8, a section of the road was destroyed by floodwaters, causing thousands of vehicles to be trapped.

While the floodwater created a waterfall right on the road.