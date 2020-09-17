Global  
 

Roads destroyed after floods and landslide caused by heavy rains in Vietnam

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Roads were destroyed by floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Quang Tri, Vietnam.

In the video, captured on October 8, a section of the road was destroyed by floodwaters, causing thousands of vehicles to be trapped.

While the floodwater created a waterfall right on the road.




