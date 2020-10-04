Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74: A peek into his life's journey | Oneindia News

Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday at the age of 74.

Paswan had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.

Ram Vilas Paswan was born to Late Shri Jamun Paswan and Late Smt.

Siya Devi in a Dalit family and hails from from Shaharbanni village in Khagaria district of Bihar.

He completed a master’s and a law degree, passed the Bihar civil service examination, and was selected to be a deputy superintendent of police.

Instead of accepting that job, however, he decided to pursue a career in politics, joining the Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP).

Since then Paswan promoted himself as a leader of Bihar’s Dalits and other low-caste Hindus as well as of the state’s Muslim community.

He was married to Rajkumari Devi in 1960s.

