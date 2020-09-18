‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:16s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right to choose their market.

With its vibrant democracy, political stability and business-friendly policies, India offers an unparalleled investment destination for foreign investors in the field of agriculture, manufacturing and education, he said in his keynote address to the 'Invest India 2020' meeting through video conferencing.

"India has adopted a unique approach posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have given relief and stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses.

We have also used this opportunity to undertake structural reforms. These reforms ensure more productivity and prosperity."India has been playing the role of pharmacy to the world, he said, adding the country has provided medicines to around 150 countries so far.The India story is strong today and will become stronger tomorrow, the prime minister said.The government has significantly liberalised the FDI norms and created a tax friendly regime for sovereign wealth and pension funds, he added.


