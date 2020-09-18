‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right to choose their market.
With its vibrant democracy, political stability and business-friendly policies, India offers an unparalleled investment destination for foreign investors in the field of agriculture, manufacturing and education, he said in his keynote address to the 'Invest India 2020' meeting through video conferencing.
"India has adopted a unique approach posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We have given relief and stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses.
We have also used this opportunity to undertake structural reforms. These reforms ensure more productivity and prosperity."India has been playing the role of pharmacy to the world, he said, adding the country has provided medicines to around 150 countries so far.The India story is strong today and will become stronger tomorrow, the prime minister said.The government has significantly liberalised the FDI norms and created a tax friendly regime for sovereign wealth and pension funds, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at Annual Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference. During the address, he said there's opportunity for everyone to invest in India, to run and grow business. "In post-COVID world, you will often hear of various kinds of problems of manufacturing, of supply chains, of PPE, etc. However, India has not let those problems be. We showed resilience and emerged as a land of solutions," said PM Modi.
During Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has provided medicines to around 150 countries so far. "India is playing the role of the pharmacy to the world. We have provided medicine to around 150 countries so far. During March-June of this year, our agricultural exports rose by 23%. This happened while the entire country was in a stringent lockdown," said PM Modi. He further added, "The India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow. Today, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime is very well liberalized. We have created a friendly tax regime for Sovereign Wealth and Pension Funds. We've undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust Bond market."
