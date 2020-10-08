Watch: How government school girls in Delhi are living the coding dream

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with girl students from state government schools on their experience of the coding programme.

Under the initiative, government school girls are being taught coding to 'prepare them for the future' and increase their participation in the computer science field.

The Delhi government has now partnered with Hindustan Times for the Codeathon event where students can showcase their coding skills.

Watch the full video for more.