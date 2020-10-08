Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Thwarted By FBI
The FBI announced it has derailed a militia group’s plot to kidnap and assassinate Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Veuer’s TC Newman has more.
FBI thwart 'plot to kidnap governor'FBI agents raid a home in Michigan as six people are accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Six People Accused Of Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen WhitmerFour of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing. Katie Johnston reports.
