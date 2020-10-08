Midmorning With Aundrea - October 8, 2020 (Part 4)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

(Part 4 of 4) We take a look at the career of rock icon Eddie Van Halen.

The music world is mourning the loss of one of rock- and- roll's biggest and brightest stars.

Legendary guitarist eddie van halen died tuesday, after a 20- year battle with cancer.

He was 65 years old.

In a touching tribute, his son and current band- mate, wolf van halen, wrote: "h was the best father i could ever ask for.

Every moment i've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

Eddie van halen is being celebrated for changing the face of music.

Here again is anthony mason.

Nat - van halen eruption guitar solo with his effortless smile, electric stage presence, and revolutionary riffs... ...eddie van halen's legacy as a "guita god" is second t none.

Born in amsterdam in 19-55, van halen and his family moved to california when he was seven.

He and his brother alex started as classical pianists at a young age... before turning to rock and roll.

Alex was playing my drums. and he got better than me so i said take my damn drums, i'll take your guitar.

// worked out for the best.

Their musical genius would chart the path for one of the greatest rock bands in history.

Van halen's self- titled first album garnered instant critical acclaim and commercial success -- with hit songs, like... runnin with the devil... the group skyrocketed to national and international fame, playing to sold out arenas around the world.

They finally reached the top of the charts with their first and only number one single: jump!

We spoke to lead guitarist of "th heartbreakers" mike campbell about his admiration for the music legend.

It's sad, we lost a good one.

He was innovative with his technique and i could never figure out how he did that stuff.

Eddie van halen's legacy on both rock and roll and pop music is just so incredibly immense... kory grow is a senior writer for rolling stone.

His whole approach was just so fluid and easy and effortless, and everyone tried to copy it.

// he was just an innovator, he was always so ahead of the curve, and i think that's what people will always remember.

Eddie van halen's former wife, actress valerie bertinelli, posted a picture of the two of them with their son and wrote, "throug all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin.

I'm so grateful wolfie and i were able to hold you in your last moments."