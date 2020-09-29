covid and sales tax revenue

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 week ago

On taking.

Business profits....job security....and- sales tax revenue, as counties hope for high numbers on those checks, from the state.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports.

Oneida county executive,anthonyd tonight wondering how big the sales tax revenue check from the state he's expecting tomorrow.....will be .

None .

None 1:16 "we'll get another payment tomorrow.

That'll really tell us where we are" sales tax revenues show hope of rebounding, but the county is still behind.

One of covid's many targets 1:20 "we saw about a 30% increase from prevous paymtbut stillbehind sed few miion dollars bause ofwhered whether it does stay strong" in otsego county, closed campuses and dark dining halls took a huge toll.

Usually, september is a great month 2:06 "so we were down 19.1% for our first draw, septeer,com, correct.

We're down 8.4% for the year" in herkmer county, march 2019 to march 2020 was abysmal.

But october 19 to october 20-shows promise, with a 21.6% bump in sales tax revenue.

The county administrator says rebounding car sales helped.

The outlook is bleak, but county leaders say they plan to avoid huge tax hikes and layoffs.

But picente acknowledges...lay offs can't quite be ruled out, either 5:40 "we did an early retirement, 've got 74people thf september 30th" jf, nc2.

> decision 2020....the 21st