Rapid Bedside COVID-19 Test Gives Results In Two Hours, Not Twenty

A new, rapid, bedside test for COVID-19 delivers results in less than two hours.

UPI reports a new study says such a quick turnaround means appropriate treatment can start earlier for those already hospitalized because of their symptoms. The standard COVID-19 test swabs the patient's nose and uses polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, technology.

It typically takes over 20 hours to produce results.