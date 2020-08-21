Rapid Bedside COVID-19 Test Gives Results In Two Hours, Not Twenty
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Rapid Bedside COVID-19 Test Gives Results In Two Hours, Not Twenty
A new, rapid, bedside test for COVID-19 delivers results in less than two hours.
UPI reports a new study says such a quick turnaround means appropriate treatment can start earlier for those already hospitalized because of their symptoms. The standard COVID-19 test swabs the patient's nose and uses polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, technology.
It typically takes over 20 hours to produce results.
New research from Harvard and Calgary Universities have shed new light on who is more or less likely to observe COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. UPI reports more North American and European men, and young adults of both sexes, fail to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines than older adults. The data showed 59% of male respondents said they adhered to local social distancing guidelines, while 69% of female respondents reported doing so.
During the 2019-20 flu season, 52% of people in the US were vaccinated against the seasonal influenza. And results of a new survey by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases are likely to have public health officials cheering. UPI reports that of the 1,000 people surveyed, 60% of people in the United States plan to be vaccinated against the flu this winter. Nearly half said they were concerned about the potential effects of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on the seasonal bug.
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- COVID-19 causes acute kidney injury that can lead to death in some people infected with the virus, a study published Tuesday by the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology found. In an analysis of nearly 1,400 patients with the new coronavirus in Wuhan, where the pandemic began, 7% of those who required hospital care developed acute kidney injury, the data showed. Advertisement Of those who experienced this complication, 72% died of COVID-19, the researchers said. Among those without kidney damage, 10% died from the virus.
Former Vice President Joe Biden does not have COVID-19. The news comes from Biden's campaign from Sunday. The campaign said Biden "underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected." PCR tests are usually conducted by nasal or throat swab. They detect whether a person has an active infection.
[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Major developments are in the works for rapid COVID testing, which experts say is crucial to reopening the economy safely. New tests promise to get results back within hours or even seconds; CBS2's Dr...