Rapid Bedside COVID-19 Test Gives Results In Two Hours, Not Twenty

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published
A new, rapid, bedside test for COVID-19 delivers results in less than two hours.

UPI reports a new study says such a quick turnaround means appropriate treatment can start earlier for those already hospitalized because of their symptoms. The standard COVID-19 test swabs the patient's nose and uses polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, technology.

It typically takes over 20 hours to produce results.


United Press International United Press International International news agency

