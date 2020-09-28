Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 week ago

Quick coronavirus tests available at some Mississippi testing sites

Quick tests at it's drive through testing locations .

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff joins us now live from bruce with what this test consists of and how long the result takes.

This is the testing site here at the calhoun county health department.

One man from the state health department explained for these testing sites, people won't just get one result.

"we're giving them two results."

Curtis jernigan is the emergency response coordinator for the mississippi department of health.

On tuesday, he and the army national guard set up at the calhoun county health department.

He said for each person who comes through, they get two coronavirus tests.

"we've gone from doing a test that takes four or five days to get back your results, we're doing a rapid test now, takes about twenty minutes to do."

After that, he explained they follow it up with a lab test which takes four to five days to get the results back on.

"to get two results and make sure that the first one is accurate."

He also explained for the rapid test, the swab does not go up as high in the nostril.

Standup: "the national guard explained people will pull into this side of the parking lot in front of the tents where their test is administered.

Afterwards, they pull around here in a circle and park over here by these orange cones where they wait fifteen minutes to get their results."

Melvin smith is with the national guard.

His team is administering the tests.

He said by around two p.m., they had had nine people get tested.

He added they sometimes get a large turnout of people.

"um..

It varies.

You know, some days we do and some days we don't."

As far as the quick test, jernigan said demand is high, but accuracy is still important.

"a lot of people are wanting it done, but we're not just depending on it."

Jernigan said the team was in clay county on monday.

He added they're scheduled to be in webster county on wednesday, winston county on thrsday, and lee county on friday.

They're setting up at each county's health department.

Reporting live in bruce, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

