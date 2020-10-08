Court To Hear Cosby's Appeal

Actor, comedian, and incarcerated sex felon Bill Cosby is to have another day in court.

Newser reports the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear Bill Cosby's appeal of his felony sexual assault conviction on December 1, 2020.

Once known as 'America's Dad,' the 83-year-old is serving a three- to 10-year prison term.

While a lower appeals court had upheld his conviction, the state's high court agreed this year to review two key issues in the case.

One involves the trial judge's decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters with Cosby at his 2018 trial.

Also at issue is whether the jury should have heard evidence that Cosby had given quaaludes to women in the past.