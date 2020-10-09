JEFF DAD 1-YEAR TRIBUTE

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

- - - - i know this is an abrupt change- of pace... but there's- something heavy on my heart,- tonight... bigger than any- football game or final score.

- today... october 8th, 20-20...- is the one-year anniversary of- my dad's passing... steven davi- haeger... gone too soon...- at the age of 67.

- if i'm being completely - honest... today was supposed to- be a mental health day for me..- but hurricane delta - had other plans... so i figured- it was a sign... for me to- give him a proper on-air- tribute.- and since this is a sports- segment, after all... it's hard- to imagine- my path in sports... without hi- in it.- even as just a kid... wearing - his old boxing gloves... runnin- around the house... wanting to- be just like him.

- to beating him in basketball- when he was pretending not- to pay attention... but hey, i- beat my dad in one-on-one...- so what did i care?

- to him being at every youth - soccer game... especially the - u-12 district championship- game... when i scored go-ahead- goal... in overtime... which ha- our coach jumping on his- back in celebration.- to him salvaging the michael- jordan poster on my wall... - where it ripped with the- sheetrock, during hurricane - katrina... and having it framed- as a keepsake... for years to - come.

- to making sure i saw my first - chicago cubs game, at wrigley - field... ending with a reed - johnson hit by pitch... for an- 11th-inning 3-2 walk-off win, - over the atlanta braves... on - june- 12th, 2008.

- to his final days... watching - the new orleans saints games- from the comfort of his own - home... and no matter how - many times i told him that i- would be in the press box... he- would - always call me after the game..- letting me know he was still- looking for me on the field...- just in case.

- people have told me... it's oka- to have a bad day... but one- thing i've- learned... is that even on my - bad days... it's okay to force - smile...- and be okay... because i have t- be... which is a whole lot- easier... being surrounded by m- awesome co-workers.

- so to them... and to you at - home... thank you for letting m- ramble... about a man who was s- entirely worth these words... - and so much more.

- dad... i love you so much... an- i miss you every single day.- you've been watching the news 2- friday night showcase...- on a thursday... more news and- weather after the break... we'l- be right back.- -