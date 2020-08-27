Global  
 

Helicopters drop water on smouldering apartment block in Ulsan, South Korea

Footage shows the aftermath of a fire which ripped through an apartment block in Ulsan, South Korea, on Thursday night (October 8) injuring at least 88 residents.

Helicopters were seen on Friday (October 9) dumping water on the charred and smouldering shell of the fire-ravaged tower.

The blaze is believed to have started between the 8th and 12th floors of the residential building shortly after 11 pm local time.

It then spread through the whole block in the Dal Dong district of the city.

Locals watched as the glowing orange fire ripped through the building, spitting flames and embers onto the ground below.

Huge chunks of the structure could be seen falling to the ground.

Firefighters rushed to evacuate residents and the blaze was extinguished by Friday at 9 am local time.

South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety said at least 88 people were treated for minor injuries such as scratches or smoke inhalation.




