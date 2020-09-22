Global  
 

Blake Jenner apologises to ex-wife Melissa Benoist over abusive relationship

Blake Jenner apologises to ex-wife Melissa Benoist over abusive relationship

Blake Jenner apologises to ex-wife Melissa Benoist over abusive relationship

Actor Blake Jenner has confirmed he's the mystery man behind his ex-wife Melissa Benoist's domestic violence claims in a candid social media statement.


Blake Jenner Blake Jenner American actor and singer

Melissa Benoist's ex-husband Blake Jenner apologizes for domestic violence, says he was abused too

 Blake Jenner is breaking his silence almost a year after his ex-wife, Melissa Benoist, came forward saying she is a survivor of domestic violence.
Melissa Benoist Melissa Benoist American actress and singer

Melissa Benoist secretly welcomes baby boy [Video]

Melissa Benoist secretly welcomes baby boy

The Supergirl star and her husband, Chris Wood, quietly became parents to a son named Huxley Robert Wood over the summer, but only broke the news to fans on Instagram on Friday.

Melissa Benoist's ex-husband Blake Jenner apologizes for domestic violence, says he was abused too

Blake Jenner is breaking his silence almost a year after his ex-wife, Melissa Benoist, came...
Blake Jenner Claims Melissa Benoist Assaulted Him in the Shower & Left Him with a Traumatic Injury

Blake Jenner has responded to his ex-wife Melissa Benoist‘s revelation about being the victim of...
Blake Jenner Breaks Silence on Melissa Benoist's Domestic Violence Claims Nearly One Year Later

Blake Jenner addressed ex-wife Melissa Benoist's accusations of domestic violence. He claimed he also...
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are now parents: Meet Huxley Robert Wood! [Video]

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are now parents: Meet Huxley Robert Wood!

Melissa Benoist has given birth to her first child with her husband Chris Wood, whom they have chosen to name Huxley.

