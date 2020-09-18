Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy

Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy

The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling American actress, writer, producer, and comedian

'This is news to a lot of people!' Mindy Kaling reveals she gave birth to a boy last month

 Mindy Kaling revealed she has given birth to her second a child, a boy. The actress revealed Thursday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
USATODAY.com
Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing 'Legally Blonde 3' [Video]

Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing 'Legally Blonde 3'

Mindy Kaling was "nervous" about writing the script for the third Legally Blonde movie because the first one was so "iconic"

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert American comedian, writer, actor, and television host

Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was the top topic Friday for late-night comedians, from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com
‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News [Video]

‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News

Robert Pattinson is back on ‘The Batman’ set after the film went into hiatus for COVID-19 precautions, Stephen Colbert is educating voters on how to cast their ballots in each state and Jerry Harris from ‘Cheers’ has been charged.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Congratulations! Mindy Kaling announces welcoming baby boy in September; here's what she named him

Mindy is already a mom to Katherine Swati Kaling, who was born on December 15, 2017. Katherine Swati...
DNA - Published

Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes a baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood star Mindy Kaling, who has revealed that she welcomed her...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

RedMagDaily

Red Magazine Mindy Kaling has given birth to a baby boy at 41 https://t.co/90QsVVfnKL 10 minutes ago

winonacastelo

nons 🦋 RT @rapplerdotcom: The comedian, writer, and 'The Office' star reveals for the first time the arrival of her new baby boy last September. h… 42 minutes ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler The comedian, writer, and 'The Office' star reveals for the first time the arrival of her new baby boy last Septemb… https://t.co/c7U5JNAfTN 45 minutes ago

AppletonOshkosh

Appleton Oshkosh * 'This is news to a lot of people!' Mindy Kaling reveals she gave birth to a boy last month  USA TODAY * Mindy Kal… https://t.co/J2SKnU35BW 2 hours ago

AtlantaGeorgi

Atlanta Georgia Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth to Second Baby Last Month - Hollywood Reporter: * Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave… https://t.co/hyoQBwYdAU 2 hours ago

IowaCityIowaa

Iowa City Iowa * Mindy Kaling reveals she secretly welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Spencer  Times of India * Mindy Kal… https://t.co/IGlagGpNYR 2 hours ago

celeb_detective

Celebrity Detective Mindy Kaling Reveals She Secretly Gave Birth To Baby No. 2: Actress Welcomes Son Spencer https://t.co/oaFnUvvkve 2 hours ago

TerrificMandy

MANDEEP KAUR Mindy Kaling Reveals She Secretly Gave Birth To Baby No. 2: Actress Welcomes Son Spencer https://t.co/3KKyJlPbQC https://t.co/t8MrJLoWhq 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mindy Kaling welcomes baby boy [Video]

Mindy Kaling welcomes baby boy

Mindy Kaling has revealed she gave birth to a baby boy last month, and she admitted even her pregnancy will be "news to a lot of people".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04Published
Immaculate reception: Woman gives birth to baby aboard flight in India, greeted with hero's welcome [Video]

Immaculate reception: Woman gives birth to baby aboard flight in India, greeted with hero's welcome

A woman delivered a baby boy inside Indian airline IndiGo’s New Delhi-Bengaluru flight on October 7.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Mindy Kaling has teased that 'Legally Blonde 3' is going to be a 'great movie' [Video]

Mindy Kaling has teased that 'Legally Blonde 3' is going to be a 'great movie'

Mindy Kaling has teased that fans are going to love seeing where Elle Woods is in life in the third 'Legally Blonde' film.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published