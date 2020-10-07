Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour

Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour

Megan Thee Stallion is launching the Don't Stop Scholarship Fund to help put two female students of colour through college.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper from Texas

Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident [Video]

Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident

Tory Lanez has been officially charged in connection with a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion: Rapper charged with assault with firearm

 Court proceedings will start next week and faces up to 23 years in prison.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion announces scholarship fund

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday announced a $10,000 scholarship fund with Amazon Music's Rap...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour The rapper will award grants to two students "pur… https://t.co/z2B7D4Cvyn 34 minutes ago

HungerMagazine

Hunger Magazine The rapper faces over 22 years in prison. https://t.co/jljG0SmSVf 59 minutes ago

unrulysoljah

unrulysoljah RT @billboard: .@theestallion launches scholarship fund so women of color "Don’t Stop" pursuing their degrees. https://t.co/A9Nv274L6G 1 hour ago

despindura

Diesel Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour https://t.co/GhgQx6aOp6 3 hours ago

DA_DEMOCRATIC

DEMOCRATIC ACCENT Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour https://t.co/yz1uV7VUUg 3 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour - The rapper will award grants to two students "p… https://t.co/Jd4g7Gtj1K 4 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour The rapper will award grants to two students "pursuing a college degree" 4 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour https://t.co/ImBnvPr5pX 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion announces her own Don't Stop Scholarship Fund [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion announces her own Don't Stop Scholarship Fund

Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Amazon Music to launch the 'Don't Stop' Scholarship Fund to give women of colour the opportunity to study any subject of their choice.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Eager to learn about the nation's racial divide and how we got here? New Women's Fund analysis can help [Video]

Eager to learn about the nation's racial divide and how we got here? New Women's Fund analysis can help

A new analysis by the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation aims to shine light on the centuries of laws, policies and practices that oppress Black women in the United States and make it..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 00:54Published
Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child, Alex Rodriguez Lives His Best Life & More | Billboard News [Video]

Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child, Alex Rodriguez Lives His Best Life & More | Billboard News

Meghan Trainor and Kelly Rowland are expecting, Normani gets candid about her experience shooting the "WAP" music video with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and JLo catches ARod living his best life..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:25Published