|
Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour
Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour
Megan Thee Stallion is launching the Don't Stop Scholarship Fund to help put two female students of colour through college.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday announced a $10,000 scholarship fund with Amazon Music's Rap...
CBS News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources