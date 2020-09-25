Global  
 

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg laughed off her chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which has just been announced, as she took part in a weekly school strike.


