Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Greta Thunberg, Edward Snowden, and the people of Hong Kong are all potential contenders for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Megan Revell runs through some of the other nominees and explains how they are chosen.
Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg joins fellow demonstratorsoutside the Swedish Parliament on Friday to kick off a day of sociallydistanced global climate protests. “The main hope is, as always, to try tohave an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that peoplewill start becoming more aware,” the 17-year-old told reporters. Thecoronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that MsThunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering itspublic profile. Ms Thunberg started her solo protests outside Sweden’sparliament in Stockholm on August 20 2018. Climate protests are also plannedelsewhere on Friday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
These are the eye-popping concepts for an ambitious urban development project which sees an abandoned Swedish train track area as a potential arena for urban experiments. Anders Berensson architects are overseeing the ongoing Tibro Train Tracks Project. It is ear-marked for the central train track area in the Swedish small town of Tibro. The firm have worked closely with locals to generate hundreds of ideas.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published