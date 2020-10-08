Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mother of Alvin Cole and father of Jacob Blake speak about Wauwatosa protests

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Mother of Alvin Cole and father of Jacob Blake speak about Wauwatosa protests

Mother of Alvin Cole and father of Jacob Blake speak about Wauwatosa protests

The mother of Alvin Cole and father of Jacob Blake speak about Wauwatosa protests after police encounter.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cole's mother arrested during protest [Video]

Cole's mother arrested during protest

TMJ4 spoke with the Cole family earlier Thursday evening.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:39Published
Wauwatosa curfew remains in effect after protests escalated [Video]

Wauwatosa curfew remains in effect after protests escalated

Wauwatosa's curfew continues Thursday night following the district attorney's charging decision in the deadly police shooting of Alvin Cole.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:47Published
Wauwatosa locals host 'Let's Heal Wauwatosa' cleanup after night of unrest [Video]

Wauwatosa locals host 'Let's Heal Wauwatosa' cleanup after night of unrest

Wauwatosa residents will gather near Colectivo Coffee at the intersection of North Ave. and Swan Boulevard to help sweep broken glass and clean up after the damage overnight.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:27Published