Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, XLNX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Xilinx, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.2%.

Year to date, Xilinx, registers a 22.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.1%.

Advanced Micro Devices is showing a gain of 84.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.7%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 4.5% on the day.