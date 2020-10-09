Best Bites: Halloween Brownies

Spooky treats for Halloween are a must, but nobody wants to spend all day making something your kids will devour in seconds.

Melted Pumpkin Brownies will take no time and still will get devoured!

Start by making a simple brownie mix and you're halfway there!

Every kid's favorite marshmallow on top with spooky candy melts enrobing it!

Making this the ultimately easy and delicious snack this Halloween!

Ingredients:1 box brownie mix + ingredients required on the box12 ounces orange candy melts9 large marshmallows½ cup semisweet chocolate chips Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare an 8x8-inch baking dish with parchment paper and nonstick spray.

In a large mixing bowl, prepare the brownie mix according to box directions.

Pour into the prepared dish and bake according to box directions.

Allow the brownies to cool completely, then lift them carefully out of the dish.

Cut into 3 rows to create 9 squares.

In a medium bowl, melt the orange candy melts according to package directions, or on 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until chocolate has completely melted.

Place a marshmallow on top of each brownie and spoon 1 tablespoon of the candy melts over it, allowing it to drip down the sides.

Before the melts set, add a chocolate chip to the top of the marshmallow to look like a stem.

Allow setting, about 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, melt the remainder of the chocolate chips in the microwave on 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until fully melted and smooth.

Using a small Ziploc or piping bag, cut a very small hole off the tip, and pipe on the faces.

Allow setting, about 15 minutes.

Once set, serve, and enjoy!

Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.