Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals.

Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt that it's LeBron James who's deserves MVP of the Finals.

Hear him make his case to Kevin Wildes and Brandon Marshall


