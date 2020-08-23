Pakistan bans 'immoral' TikTok

Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan against Pakistan govt’s crackdown on activists



Massive protests were held in Gilgit-Baltistan against the atrocities by Pakistan in the region. People were protesting against the arrest of prominent activists and anyone who raises their voice against the administration. They demanded the immediate release of all activists and politicians who had been arrested. Protesters argued that the Pakistan government was rattled by the how its brutal strategies in the region had been exposed by activists at the UNHRC. Watch the full video for all the details.

