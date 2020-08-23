Global  
 

Pakistan bans 'immoral' TikTok

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s
Pakistan bans 'immoral' TikTok

Pakistan bans 'immoral' TikTok

Pakistan is banning TikTok over what it says is 'immoral and indecent' content on the video sharing app.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


