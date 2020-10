The Spanish government has overruled Madrid's regional premier announced a state of emergency to tackle the country's surge in COVID-19 cases.

The order follows a court decision to lift a partial lockdown on the capital and nine nearby cities.

Capital's 14-day infection rate of 563 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents is more than twice...