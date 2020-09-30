Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott raising daughter Stormi to be a 'strong' woman Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:57s - Published Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott raising daughter Stormi to be a 'strong' woman Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are determined their daughter Stormi will grow up believing she can do "anything a man can do". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Travis Scott Opens Up About Raising Stormi Webster to Be a "Strong" Feminist Travis Scott is raising Stormi Webster to know she can do "anything a man can do." On .WAV RADIO with...

E! Online - Published 2 days ago



