Kyle Rittenhouse was back in court on Friday morning as his attorneys continued their efforts to keep...



Related videos from verified sources Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition



A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday fought his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:25 Published 2 weeks ago Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition



Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight extradition from Illinois, his.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago Kyle Rittenhouse fights extradition for Kenosha shooting charges



A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago