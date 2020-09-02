Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Whitey Ford, Yankees Hall of Famer, dead at 91

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Whitey Ford, Yankees Hall of Famer, dead at 91
Whitey Ford, Yankees Hall of Famer, dead at 91

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Whitey Ford Dead - New York Yankees Baseball Legend Dies at 91

Whitey Ford has died. The baseball legend, considered one of the best pitchers in history, passed...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

jesse1177

Chili Bean RT @Yankees: The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year care… 5 seconds ago

arlene_danville

Arlene Danville RT @Mets: We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Baseball Hall of Famer, Whitey Ford. The native New Yorker, who lived i… 16 seconds ago

EbenezerMudget

Ebenezer Mudgett RT @SABRbioproject: RIP Whitey Ford, #Yankees icon who won 6 World Series titles and 236 games in his Hall of Fame career. @sabr https://t.… 38 seconds ago

KyleAGlaser

Kyle Glaser RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: Yankees wearing a No. 16 on their jerseys in honor of the "Chairman of the Board," Whitey Ford. Ford was a six-time Wo… 1 minute ago

JacobtheEagle

Jacob | Buffalo(4-0) NYY(PS: 4-2) RT @MLBTheShow: We remember Hall of Famer, Whitey Ford who led the Yankees to win 6 World Series. Rest in peace. https://t.co/WT3u8OFCD9 2 minutes ago

CastanetNews

Castanet Hall of Fame ace dies (MLB) https://t.co/mPLR1I7mmP 2 minutes ago

hrsilverman

hrsilverman RT @CNN: Whitey Ford, a Hall of Fame pitcher for the New York Yankees, has died at the age of 91, the team announced https://t.co/HNamV8kGIk 2 minutes ago

Nico24Salamanca

nico salamanca RT @SportsCenter: Whitey Ford, a Hall of Famer who won more World Series games than any other pitcher, has died at the age of 91, the Yanke… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Yankees Hall Of Famer Whitey Ford Dies [Video]

Yankees Hall Of Famer Whitey Ford Dies

New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published
Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach [Video]

Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach

Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash has been named head coach of a Brooklyn Nets squad that will be led by the dominant Kevin Durant next season, the NBA team said on Thursday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Study hall program offers safe spot for kids to learn [Video]

Study hall program offers safe spot for kids to learn

Edison and Ford Winter Estates opened a study hall program that offers students a safe space to do virtual learning during the pandemic.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 14:03Published