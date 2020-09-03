|
Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Yankees Legend Whitey Ford Dies At 91
Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Yankees Legend Whitey Ford Dies At 91
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.
CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
