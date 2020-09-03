Global  
 

Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Yankees Legend Whitey Ford Dies At 91

Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Yankees Legend Whitey Ford Dies At 91

Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.


Yankees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford Dies at 91

Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, who won six World Series with the New York Yankees, died Friday at...
Whitey Ford Dead - New York Yankees Baseball Legend Dies at 91

Whitey Ford has died. The baseball legend, considered one of the best pitchers in history, passed...
ToddCraver

ToddCraver RT @CNN: Whitey Ford, a Hall of Fame pitcher for the New York Yankees, has died at the age of 91, the team announced https://t.co/HNamV8kGIk 57 seconds ago

MichaelEmbry

Michael Embry Whitey Ford, Yankees legend and Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at age 91 https://t.co/zfERYtTP6r #RIPWhiteyFord 3 minutes ago

KBJR6news

KBJR 6 The great New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford has died. The Hall of Famer died at his Long Island home on Thursday… https://t.co/XCfzy29SSg 6 minutes ago

CBS3Duluth

CBS 3 Duluth The great New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford has died. The Hall of Famer died at his Long Island home on Thursday… https://t.co/O0b6VBjthq 7 minutes ago

ScotCharlotte

Charlotte Scot Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91 https://t.co/zU5GWnwGpa via @nhregister 8 minutes ago

tonytalkssports

anthony j restaino RT @pcaldera: A marvelous Yankee, a wonderful man. https://t.co/kIpq7ULM8X via @northjersey 9 minutes ago

dwayne_venzen

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @CBSThisMorning: Whitey Ford, Yankees legend and Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 91 https://t.co/ThYCyLXji5 12 minutes ago

lastwordonsport

LastWordOnSports Inc Hall of Fame Yankees Pitcher Whitey Ford Passes Away - https://t.co/qeJuS4Tscf via @LastWordOnMLB 13 minutes ago


Whitey Ford, Yankees Hall of Famer, dead at 91 [Video]

Yankees Hall Of Famer Whitey Ford Dies [Video]

New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91.

Mets Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75 [Video]

Mets Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75

An entire generation of New York baseball fans is in mourning after the heartbreaking loss of a legend, Miracle Mets pitcher Tom Seaver; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

