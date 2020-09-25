Global  
 

Watch: IAF officers create new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass

Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava along with Warrant Officer AK Tiwari created a new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh.

They created the record at an altitude of 17982 feet which broke their previous record.

Yadava and Tiwari carried out the jump from C-130J aircraft on October 8, to celebrate 88th Air Force Day.


