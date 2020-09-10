Jets Send Players, Staff Home Following Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Test
The New York Jets game against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday appears to be in jeopardy.
CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or TuesdayThe Steelers-Titans game set for Sunday is being postponed due to multiple Tennessee Titans’ players and staff members testing positive for Coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.
Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19On Tuesday, the NFL announced that three Tennessee Titans players and five team personnel members have tested positive for the virus.
